“I Teach *How* To Think, Not *What* To Think.” Humans of FreedomFest, Part 3

Editor's note: FreedomFest, held every July in Las Vegas, is the largest annual gathering of libertarians in the country. Today is the first day of the four-day long conference, which is being headlined in its 10th year by William Shatner, John Stossel, Greg Gutfeld, and others. Taking inspiration from the site Humans of New York, Reason is happy to offer Humans of FreedomFest, a series of portraits and brief interviews with various attendees. To read previous installments, go here.

Jannae Michaux-Sykes

"I'm a teacher. I work with middle schoolers, high schoolers, and I'm just trying to help them think. I get a few students who will challenge me. I don't have a problem with that. Bring it on. I teach how to think, not what to think. That's what I do. I don't know how much longer I got, 'cause I'm a substitute teacher so I'm all over the place. By the time I say what I have to say, I'm gone. They can't catch up with me!"

Alexander Läpe

"The main reason I support Donald Trump is because of his immigration policies. That's why I like him the most. I'm not really into his economic policies, whether he taxes the rich or not, because it's not even my country. I care about what's best for my country [Germany]. And obviously we need to be competitive, so I don't want another country doing better than mine."

Raoul Davis

"One day my son says to me, 'Trump's a bad guy.' I said, Let's not go into that. Instead, let's focus on [the fact that] Trump is successful and he knows how to win. And let's just leave it at that. At the end of the day, I think it's the office of the president, especially for a child, and I don't care who's president. I think the office of the president should be honored."

This is the third installment of Humans of FreedomFest. To read previous ones, go here.