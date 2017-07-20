Liberal logic: Law-abiding gun owners bad, convicted cop killers good

A group attempting to convince Americans that a National Rifle Association advertisement was a “direct endorsement of violence” wished a convicted cop killer a happy birthday this week. As unbelievable as the tone-deafness seems, this is just the latest proof that leftist gun haters are a bunch of useful idiots.

Remember the women’s march in Fairfax, Va., we told you about this week? The one that protested 2nd Amendment rights alongside armed guards…

The one that had the following demands for the NRA…

Take down “the recent irresponsible and dangerous advertisement videos from all social platforms immediately.”

“Issue an apology to the American people for the video that suggests armed violence against communities of color, progressives and anyone who does not agree with this Administration’s policies.”

All over an NRA advertisement criticizing liberal hypocrisy. Yes, that one...

Well, it turns out they’re cool with gun violence– as long as it goes down in the name of liberal causes.

“Happy birthday to the revolutionary #AssataShakur!” the Women’s March verified Twitter tweeted. “Today’s #SignOfResistance, in Assata’s honor, is by @Meloniousfunk.”

Get to know Assata Shakur, a.k.a. Joanne Chesimard, courtesy of the FBI Most Wanted List:

On May 2, 1973, Chesimard and a pair of accomplices were stopped by two troopers for a motor vehicle violation on the New Jersey Turnpike. At the time, Chesimard—a member of the violent revolutionary activist organization known as the Black Liberation Army—was wanted for her involvement in several felonies, including bank robbery. Chesimard and her accomplices opened fire on the troopers. One officer was wounded, and his partner—Trooper Foerster—was shot and killed at point-blank range. One of Chesimard’s accomplices was killed in the shootout and the other was arrested and remains in jail. Chesimard fled but was apprehended. In 1977, she was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and other crimes and was sentenced to life in prison. Less than two years later, she escaped from prison and lived underground before surfacing in Cuba in 1984. In addition to being the first woman named as a Most Wanted Terrorist, Chesimard is only the second domestic terrorist to be added to the list.

After being called out for championing a murderer, the Women’s March unleashed a boatload of tweets attempting to explain why Chesimard’s activism for liberal causes is more significant than her having been a murderous criminal.

But all the group has really managed to do is prove the NRA’s original point: These people are ridiculous, ill-informed and, frankly, dangerous.

Transcript:

They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the resistance. All to make them march, make them protest, make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia and smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law abiding — until the only option left is for police to do their jobs and stop the madness. And when that happens, they’ll use it as an excuse for their outrage. The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth. I’m the National Rifle Association of America and I’m freedom’s safest place.

