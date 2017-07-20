Stossel: Save the Rhinos! [New at Reason]

Entrepreneur Matt Markus co-founded the company Pembient to save rhinos. His plan is to 3D-print fake rhino horns that are indistinguishable from the real thing. He will then flood the market with the cheap fakes, and drive the price so low that poachers have no reason to kill rhinos. You might think that the people who want to preserve wildlife would love Markus's idea to save rhinos. But they hate his idea.

Stossel on Reason

