The Republicans said they needed control of the House of Representatives to stop the Obama regime’s assaults on liberty. So we gave it to them. They said they needed the Senate to really make it work; so we gave them that, too. We even threw in the White House, just to make sure all the bases were covered. In return, they promised to secure our borders, straighten out our punitive rat’s nest of a tax code, bring Islamic terrorism to heel and — most importantly — put the lumbering, bureaucratic, Frankenstein’s monster that is Obamacare in the ground.

Now, here we are. As of this week, Obamacare remains in effect; tax reform is not only off the back burner, it’s in the back of the freezer; Iran continues to throw a nuclear party on our nickel; and the border wall exists only in engineering firms’ bid sheets.

And as vexing as I often find President Donald Trump’s antics, I have to give him somewhat of a pass. The GOP leadership’s failure to provide downfield blocking for his new game plan isn’t his fault. It is worth noting that a truly great leader inspires those around him to play up to his level, instead of leaving them behind; although it’s also worth noting that even Tom Brady couldn’t deliver a championship if his teammates were all club-footed layabouts whose only goal was cashing their next paycheck.

God forbid I question the integrity or competence of our Washington betters, but what purpose do these people actually serve? I wasn’t expecting miracles, or even a Vegas-level magic show. But the current GOP leadership couldn’t pull off card tricks on a cruise ship. Give the Democrats credit; at least they show us the courtesy of lying when we catch them with their hands in the cookie jar. The GOP, elected on the promise of not only keeping the Democrats out of the cookie jar but refilling it, are over in the corner, belching and wiping the crumbs off their own shirts.

The failure to unshackle America from Obamacare, foremost of the GOP’s sins, is an unqualified disgrace. These guys aren’t the watchdogs we hired; they’re accomplices to the crime of the century. The Democrats may have robbed the bank, but the GOP is obviously driving the getaway car.

— Ben Crystal

