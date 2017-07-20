What Nancy MacLean’s Democracy in Chains Gets Wrong in Her Zeal to Condemn James Buchanan: New at Reason

In Democracy in Chains, a new book about Nobel Prize–winning economist James Buchanan's role in a sinister conspiracy to undermine democracy, Duke historian Nancy MacLean makes numerous controversial claims, often with little evidence to back them up. Many outlets, from Vox to The Washington Post, have picked apart her sourcing and theorizing, but Reason's Brian Doherty digs in to focus on the core claims she gets wrong.

MacLean fundamentally misunderstands Buchanan's intellectual project, treating his theories about politics as an apologia for the wealthy and powerful. This gives short shrift to a serious body of thought, and it fails to see that his arguments can indict the wealthy as much as anyone else.

She tries to tie Buchanan's work to the segregationist order in the South, even implying that his ideas arose from a desire to preserve it. She essentially invents links along the way.

She paints Buchanan as an important influence on Augusto Pinochet's repressive dictatorship in Chile. Not only does her evidence fail to support this, but she misses an important piece of counterevidence: a 1981 speech, delivered in Chile, in which Buchanan condemned dictatorial rule.

And finally, though Buchanan was neither an orthodox libertarian nor a central influence on the libertarian movement, she puts him at the heart of a Charles Koch–driven conspiracy to impose a radical libertarian agenda on the United States. In the process, she manages to misread both Buchanan and Koch in telling ways.

View this article.