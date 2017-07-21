Brickbat: I’ll Tell You Where You Can Go

The state of Hawaii is now forcing faith-based pregnancy centers to give women information on where they can obtain an abortion. Those who violate the law face a $1,000 fine for each violation.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason, Scott Adams & Sex & The State. See our Sources
The state of Hawaii is now forcing faith-based pregnancy centers to give women information on where they can obtain an abortion. Those who violate the law face a $1,000 fine for each violation.