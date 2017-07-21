DOJ Seizes Online Marketplace AlphaBay, Exxon Mobil Sues U.S. Treasury, Laptop Ban Lifted: A.M. Links

- Jeff Sessions claims that the Justice Department has taken down "the largest dark net marketplace in history."
- The U.S. ban on using laptops during flights from Middle Eastern countries has been lifted.
- Hipster socialism is having a moment.
- "Sometimes you have to arrest people to get them help," says Oshkosh, Wisconsin, police chief, defending the department's simultaneous policies of considering all sex workers to be "human trafficking victims" and also throwing said "victims" in jail.
- Exxon Mobil is suing the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control over a $2 million fine for allegedly violating sanctions on doing business with Russia.
- Denmark is pledging $14 million to send birth control to several countries in Africa as "part of the solution to reducing migratory pressures on Europe," according to Ulla Tørnæs, Denmark's minister for development cooperation.
- Yes, campus "justice" needs to be fixed, writes Cathy Young in The New York Times.
