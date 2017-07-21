Draining or rearranging? Trump’s White House is still a plutocratic swamp

No nonsense White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his position Friday after President Donald Trump ignored his advice against appointing Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as the administration’s new communications director.

As reported by The New York Times:

Mr. Trump offered Mr. Scaramucci the job at 10 a.m. The president requested that Mr. Spicer stay on, but Mr. Spicer told Mr. Trump that he believed the appointment was a major mistake, according to a person with direct knowledge of the exchange. Mr. Spicer’s turbulent tenure as the president’s top spokesman was marked by a combative style with the news media that spawned a caricature of him on “Saturday Night Live.” Mr. Spicer’s rumored departure has been one of the longest-running internal sagas in an administration brimming with dissension and intrigue. A former Republican National Committee spokesman and strategist, Mr. Spicer was a frequent target of the president’s ire — and correctives — during the first few months of the administration. The resignation of Mr. Spicer was also a blow to the White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, the former Republican Party chairman who brought Mr. Spicer into the West Wing despite skepticism from Mr. Trump, who initially questioned his loyalty.

Spicer’s departure is creating rumors that more White House shakeups are likely to come.

Spicer wasn’t a Washington outsider, he’s a longtime GOP establishment operator. But he still seemed to adhere to Trump’s stated “America First” ideals.

In this case, who’s coming in looks far more important to the interests of Trump’s biggest original supporters than who’s leaving.

The guy Spicer didn’t want hired is looking for “hope for globalism,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Back in January, WSJ produced a profile highlighted him as Trump’s bridge to the global elite:

Donald Trump isn’t here in the Swiss Alps. For the assembled great and good of the World Economic Forum, the next best thing is Anthony Scaramucci. Mr Scaramucci — hedge fund showman, conference organiser, Trump confidant — is a Davos ­habitue. This year, he is also the new administration’s ambassador to the global elite. “This is my 10th year here, but my first year here with a food taster,” Mr Scaramucci quipped at the beginning of a conference session yesterday nominally on the “Outlook for the United States” but really about president-elect Trump — and a little bit about Anthony Scaramucci. Mr Scaramucci is joining the Trump administration as an assistant to the president with a focus on explaining his ideas and projects to Americans.

My, what a departure from:

And remember how Trump claimed he was open to providing some additional oversight and transparency at the Federal Reserve?

Well, his new communications director is not.

Globalism and and the Fed are only two of many ways the new communications director’s politics are diametrically opposed to the the lip service that got Trump elected.

On Gun Control

On Government healthcare

On Trump Telling the Truth

Excerpted from an interview with Gawker:

Gawker:So when Donald Trump says that all the other candidates are owned by hedge fund managers… Scaramucci: It’s just factually inaccurate. And he knows it’s factually inaccurate, but what Donald Trump is doing is a classic political thing. He’s identified two or three things that sound good. My cousin Sandra was calling my mom and said “I’m just so happy that Donald Trump is giving it to the hedge fund managers!” And then my mom said, “Wait a minute, my son Anthony’s in the hedge fund business!” And she said “Oh, I didn’t know that.” And P.S., she doesn’t even know what a hedge fund manager is. And I love my cousin Sandra. I’m making the point that Donald Trump is scoring political points. Yes, Scaramucci was closely tied to the administration prior to being named communications director– but he was working behind the scenes. If his presence in the administration is an indicator that Trump’s core supporters got punked, it’s now being rubbed in their faces.

That’s a lengthy interview, but it’s worth a read.

Scaramucci also called Trump out as a “hack” for his anti-establishment campaign rhetoric:

