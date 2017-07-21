Putting the Kibosh on Police Reform in California: New at Reason

Assembly Bill 284 in California had little chance of passage because it dealt with an actual problem and was getting pushback from some muscular lobbies.

Steven Greenhut writes:

There are two rules of thumb to keep in mind when following the California legislature.

First, lawmakers love to prattle about pie-in-the-sky issues, such as halting global warming, but steadfastly avoid tackling nuts-and-bolts issues (pension liabilities, infrastructure repairs) that cry out for attention but run up against powerful special-interest groups.

Second, you always know it's a cop-out when legislators promise to "study" something.

The gutting of a police-reform bill last week combined both of those realities.