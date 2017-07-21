Rothbard Opens the Curtain

This is one fantastic look behind the economic curtains. Rothbard obviously spent a great effort diving into the facts (supported by pages of thoughtful stats, not just numbers)to try to break down the “history” of financial calamities that scarred our nation. After reading this book you will understand the set ups for three of the most interesting debt explosions of our history. Rothbard investigates the American Revolution and the start of the first national bank, the explosion of debt after the Civil War and also the growth of deficits after FDR’s presidential changes to society. In all, this book simply is an amazing and honest look at the way the country has been a puppet to many different characters over the ages and if Rothbard was to see what is happening today, he would roll in his grave.

