Italy’s Ruining Its Own Food Culture with Heavy Hand of Regulation: New at Reason

Food policy writer Baylen Linniken laments the local governments handing down terrible rules on the lovely restaurants and cafes (and food trucks) of Italy:

Italy is home to some of the best and most memorable meals I've ever eaten. I first visited in 1994, after graduating from college, and have returned on several occasions.

Some of my fondest memories are of sampling wonderful street food in Milan, drinking and dining al fresco amid the lights at night in Rome, and enjoying the amazing aromas of wonderful cooking foods that practically permeate the country.

That's why I'm disheartened to learn that Italy is increasingly cracking down on its food culture—including, specifically, the aforementioned Milanese street food, drinking and dining outdoors in Rome, and the grand aromas of the country's food.