Your Questions, Answered

What do you recommend as a good pistol to get, and what is best caliber size? I’m not worried about concealment, just stopping anyone who breaks into the house. I want something that will work, not a lot of fancy toys. Thanks for your time.

— Brian B.

The short answer, Brian, is a Glock 19, which carries 9 mm rounds. It’s a great gun and very easy to use — I own two of them.

But don’t just take my word for it. Go to your local gun range and shoot with it first to make sure you like it. Truly, the best pistol is the one that feels most comfortable for you.

My mother and father are elderly, disabled and living in an “old folks” trailer park. My father was quite the outdoorsman in his day. He is well aware of the perilous times in which we now find ourselves. He is quite frustrated looking for advice for defense and survival for those in his situation. Most survivalists and peppers write them off as doomed. They live in the desert, with no vehicle and no way of “bugging out.” Should they just say goodbye to each other and wait for it?

— John O.

Well, John, the advice I’d give your parents is the same advice I would give pretty much anyone. In my opinion, sheltering in place is always the best option — bugging out comes secondary.

The first thing your folks should do is build up at least 30 days’ worth of food and water storage in their trailer, which should afford them enough time for help to arrive.

I also recommend doing everything possible to fortify your parents’ trailer against criminals and natural disasters. Most importantly, they should reinforce the skirting around the bottom of their mobile home. I also suggest they purchase some sheets of plywood so they can cover their windows if needed.

Lastly, your parents should have a firearm (and know how to use it), so if someone tries to kick down the trailer door, they can defend themselves.

I think you mentioned something about waist wallets in one of your emails. Which one do you recommend?

— Lewis H.

Personally, I use the Shacke Hidden Travel Belt Wallet, which costs around $15 on Amazon. You simply thread your belt through the durable belt strap and let the wallet hang down inside your pants.

The covert design of this wallet means criminals can’t grab it or cut it loose from you. And as an added feature, it’s lined with RFID anti-theft material to protect your credit cards and passport.

What do you do and where do you go when you live in the desert and temperatures routinely reach 110 degrees or higher? Recently had a power outage for nearly 24 hours and it was hard on me. I have emergency food and water but no emergency A/C, which is what you really need to stay alive. I have health issues and keep an extra supply of insulin on hand, but it needs to be refrigerated. Do I need to get a generator? If so, what type and size?

— Jay R.

Yes, Jay, I absolutely recommend buying a generator that at the very least will provide enough power to run your refrigerator and A/C. Specifically, I recommend purchasing a propane generator, because, unlike gasoline, you can store propane indefinitely.

Since I don’t know the size of your A/C unit, I can’t say what size generator you’ll need. But the generator I own for similar purposes is the Sportsman GEN4000LP.

Any recommendations for bear spray to carry in the car?

— Ken W.

Check out Sabre Frontiersman Bear Spray, which sells for around $30 on Amazon. Sabre is a well-known pepper and bear spray manufacturer, and the Frontiersman model meets all government regulations.

This maximum-strength spray is field tested and proven effective up to 35 feet by Elmendorf Air Force Base (Elmendorf, Alaska) and Brown Bear Resources (Missoula, Montana).

If you include bear spray as part of your hiking or survival gear, just remember to be mindful of which way the wind is blowing.

