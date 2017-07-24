Kushner Denies Russian Collusion, Democrats Rebrand, CNN Covers FreedomFest: P.M. Links

- Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, released a statement today and spoke publicly to declare he has not colluded with Russian officials in their alleged attempt to manipulate the presidential election. He met behind closed doors with congressional investigators.
- All the White House drama is drowning out the Democratic Party attempting to establish some new populist branding for the 2018 midterms.
- Charlie Gard's parents have decided to end their fight in England to try to get permission from the government to bring their dying son overseas to America for experimental treatment. Gard's hospital and U.K. courts had blocked the parents from doing so and wanted to allow for the child to die.
- The president of Poland has vetoed an attempt by lawmakers to give themselves more control over who would be named judges in the country's top courts.
- The driver has been charged in the human smuggling operation in Texas that went awry and led with 10 suspected migrants dying after being stuck in the trailer of his truck in a parking lot. He claims he had no idea there were people in the truck until he heard them banging on the sides after stopping in Texas.
- CNN covers FreedomFest and examines what libertarians are saying about government in the "Trump era."
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.