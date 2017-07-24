Trump Open to Signing Russia Sanctions Legislation, Schumer Calls Dems ‘Namby-Pamby,’ Jordan Spieth Wins British Open: A.M. Links

- President Trump complained on Twitter that Republicans weren't doing enough to "protect" him.
- Trump is reportedly open to signing legislation that would limit his power to ease sanctions against Russia.
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer characterized Democrats as too "namby-pamby" in 2016 and said he'd unveil a new Democratic agenda today.
- A anti-capitalist Museum of Capitalism is opening, temporarily, in Oakland, complete with a gift shop.
- A wildfire in California can be seen from space.
- The feline mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska, has died.
- Michael Phelps "raced" a number of sharks to kick off Shark Week.
- Jordan Spieth won the British Open.