Trump Open to Signing Russia Sanctions Legislation, Schumer Calls Dems ‘Namby-Pamby,’ Jordan Spieth Wins British Open: A.M. Links

July 24, 2017
  • President Trump complained on Twitter that Republicans weren't doing enough to "protect" him.
  • Trump is reportedly open to signing legislation that would limit his power to ease sanctions against Russia.
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer characterized Democrats as too "namby-pamby" in 2016 and said he'd unveil a new Democratic agenda today.
  • A anti-capitalist Museum of Capitalism is opening, temporarily, in Oakland, complete with a gift shop.
  • A wildfire in California can be seen from space.
  • The feline mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska, has died.
  • Michael Phelps "raced" a number of sharks to kick off Shark Week.
  • Jordan Spieth won the British Open.