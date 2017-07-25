‘Obamacare Repeal’ Clears Procedural Hurdles, California Mulls Advertising Restrictions on Marijuana, and China and Russia Conduct Joint Military Operations: P.M. Links

July 25, 2017
  • Glen Simpson, who's company Fusion GPS produced the infamous Trump dossier during the 2016 campiagn, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
  • The Senate's "Obamacare repeal" bill cleared some procedural hurdles today, with Vice President Mike Pence casting a tie-breaking vote to being debate on the law. Read Reason's rundown of events here.
  • California takes aim at branded marijuana dispensary t-shirts and swag. A proposed bill would make them illegal.
  • After a two-day manhunt, the suspect in a mass chainsaw attack in Switzerland that left five injured is in police custody.
  • China and Russia hold joint military exercises in the Baltic Sea, provoking geopolitical tensions.