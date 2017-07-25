On healthcare, Rand Paul says what a true friend of conservatism should (video)

In an interview Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said he is likely the staunchest congressional proponent of repealing and replacing all of Obamacare. But the Kentucky lawmaker added that he he isn’t comfortable with the current healthcare reform bill because it doesn’t do “squat” for conservatives.

“Conservatives are getting nothing,” he said on “Fox & Friends. “There’s no promise of a clean repeal vote.”

Paul noted that he isn’t demanding a clean repeal, simply the opportunity to vote on one. Otherwise, he doesn’t see the point in working with the GOP leadership to advance the current reform legislation.

“If they’re not even going to talk with conservatives, if we’re going to be excluded from the process, conservatives don’t need to participate in this pork fest,” Paul said.

The GOP leadership is planning to attempt to force the Obamacare update ahead later Tuesday, with high drama in the Senate where they’re trying desperately to achieve the required 50 votes for passage. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who recently was diagnosed with brain cancer, is returning to Washington to participate– his vote is expected to be a ‘yes.’

Former House Speaker John Boehner, a man who knows a thing or two about working in a divided GOP, said recently in leaked remarks that he doesn’t believe Republicans have any chance of passing repeal/replacement legislation.

“Here we are, seven months into this year, and yet they’ve not passed this bill. Now, they’re never — they’re not going to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Boehner said at a private Las Vegas business conference.

“It’s been around too long. And the American people have gotten accustomed to it. Governors have gotten accustomed to this Medicaid expansion, and so trying to pull it back is really not going to work,” Boehner added.

Sounds like something an establishment Republican might say.

