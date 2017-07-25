Skim a Little off the Top

Dear Black Bag Confidential Reader,

I am constantly amazed at the lengths criminals will go to so they don’t have to earn an honest living. Their devious ingenuity is truly unbelievable.

In the first of this week’s must-read articles, you’ll learn how to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft when you least expect it. Then I’ll show you the best way to protect your information when you’re simply out and about in public.

Today’s roundup also discusses the White House’s new cyber policy, the practicality of drone registration and why many preppers will die when the SHTF.

1. How to Spot a Credit Card Skimmer at the Gas Pump or ATM

The next time you pull up to the pump to get gas or stop at an ATM to take out some cash, take a long look at the card reader and give it a good yank before you put in your card.

Why? Because identity thieves may have attached a card skimmer to steal your information. It happens much more often than people realize, even though it’s a fairly easy scam to thwart if you just take the time to check.

Click on the link above and watch the two-minute video to learn the most effective way to test a suspicious card reader. I suggest making this a habit before inserting your credit or bank card in any machine so your information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

2. Critical Flaw Discovered in Credit Card Chip System

Pumping gas and withdrawing cash aren’t the only times your credit card is at risk of being hacked. Nowadays, criminals can steal your information just by passing you on the street. But you won’t have to worry about being a victim if you have a Hack Shield.

This handy little device forms an electronic barrier around your cards, preventing hackers and thieves from stealing your personal information right out of your wallet.

Click the link above to get one of these incredible pocket protectors for yourself. It’s one of the easiest ways to safeguard your identity in this crazy world.

3. Why Preppers Will Die When SHTF

This article from Smart Prepper Gear certainly doesn’t mince words: “Sadly, many preppers are going to die when SHTF. Labeling yourself as a prepper doesn’t guarantee that you will survive or that you have it all figured out.”

It may sound harsh, but what it really boils down to is that you can’t just talk the talk when it comes to prepping for survival scenarios — you have to be ready to walk the walk when disaster strikes.

Review these three prepper pitfalls and take stock of your own preparations to ensure that when the SHTF, you and your family will be among those who make it out alive.

4. Trump Preparing Aggressive Response to Cyberattacks

Finally — the White House is crafting a new cyber policy to better protect American businesses and infrastructure from foreign hackers. Specifically, the Washington Free Beacon reports that “the new policy, set to be unveiled by the White House next month, will seek to create cyber deterrence — making hostile actors pay a steep price for attacking through the cyber realm.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean that cyberattacks will cease, but hopefully we’ll see the instances of cyberterrorism start to decrease and the nations that perpetrate these attacks held accountable.

Until that day comes, keep implementing the good cybersecurity habits I’ve discussed in these pages: creating strong, unique passwords… enabling two-factor authentication… ignoring suspicious emails… putting a freeze on your credit… using a VPN to surf public Wi-Fi… and securing your own wireless network… among others.

It’s better to be safe than sorry — identity theft is no joke.

5. U.K. to Bring in Drone Registration

Earlier this month, we published an article on the pros and cons of using drones for home security. One of the factors in the “con” column was the idea that as drones become more popular among civilians, we will see more laws regulating what you can and can’t do with them.

Well, here we are. Less than two weeks later, the U.K. announced “plans to introduce drone registration and safety awareness courses for owners of the small unmanned aircraft,” according to the BBC. And surprisingly, drone manufacturers seem to support the move, calling it “reasonable common sense.”

What do you think? Should drones be regulated? If so, how stringently? Send your thoughts to SPYfeedback@LFB.org and let’s keep this conversation going.

