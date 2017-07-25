Trump’s wall gets some Republican enemies

Two Republican lawmakers in the House are working to slow progress on President Donald Trump’s promised border wall as Congress irons out a spending package including funds for its construction this week. And their reasoning may not be as bad as Trump’s staunchest supporters would initially think.

The push-back comes from Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican hailing from the area of Texas which borders a bigger chink of Mexico than any other representative’s. Hurd simply doesn’t believe it prudent to begin building a wall that will cost billions without first making sure that it will be effective in helping to control illegal immigration.

And he’s right.

Trump may have been the first guy to call it a big, beautiful wall– but what we know so far of what will actually be constructed, looks far more like the barriers already covering miles of the southern U.S. border than anything Qin Shi Haung ordered built in China back in the day.

The Trump administration began seeking proposals for a 30-foot, aesthetically-pleasing wall from construction and security firms earlier this year.

“It shall not be possible for a human to climb to the top of the wall or access the top of the wall from either side unassisted (e.g. via the use of a ladder, etc.),” read the request for bids. “The wall design shall include anti-climb topping features that prevent scaling using common and more sophisticated climbing aids (e.g. grappling hooks, handholds, etc.)”

The wall also must deter entry for up to one hour, the proposal said.

The administration’s plan calls for construction of the wall in three phases.

As Zero Hedge reported:

The plan lays out what it would take to seal the border in three phases of construction of fences and walls covering just over 1,250 miles (2,000 km) by the end of 2020. With 654 miles (1,046 km) of the border already fortified, the new construction would extend almost the length of the entire border. The report said the first phase would be the smallest, targeting sections covering 26 miles (42 km) near San Diego, California; El Paso, Texas; and in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley. The second phase of construction proposed in the report would cover 151 miles (242 km) of border in and around the Rio Grande Valley; Laredo, Texas; Tucson, Arizona; El Paso, Texas and Big Bend, Texas. The third phase would cover an unspecified 1,080 miles (1,728 km), essentially sealing off the entire U.S.-Mexico border.

Sure it’s possible, anything is– but it’s going to be very expensive to make the plan work. Right now, conservative estimates place the cost of the project at somewhere between $12 billion and $21 billion.

And even at the high end of that estimate, the structure ends up looking more like the metal barricades that already exist on portions of the southern border than an actual “wall.”

Which is fine. But American’s wishing for the wall need to know exactly what it’s going to be and what sort of challenges the lengthy construction project presents. After all, you wouldn’t hand a blank check to any contractor who promised a big, beautiful redesign of your home without first seeing the finer details of his plan.

That’s Hurd’s point. He doesn’t want a dime spent putting up physical barriers along the border until Congress is presented with a detailed plan for the project. He also wants the Department of Homeland Security to explain its planned border security strategy– including assumptions about how it should improve– following the wall’s construction.

So far, his only GOP supporter is Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

Given his penchant for Twitter outbursts, Trump’s probably going to lay into these guys. They’re stalling the wall, horrible. Get them out.

But don’t forget that Hurd is a borderland Republican. President Trump is a salesman looking to reduce focus on other issues currently unfolding in Washington.

Hurd is working to prevent a boondoggle that Congress is going to catch the blame for if the wall is ineffective or massively over budget in a few years. Congress already has a pretty good idea of what happens when border structures aren’t properly planned and examined for patrol-ability prior to hasty construction.

Trump just wants his damn wall now!

And he could have it now, so long as Mexico paid for it– barring that unlikely turn of events, Congress ought to ask tough questions before spending big money on the project.

