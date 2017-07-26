$2 Million Park Bathroom: New at Reason

Overspending is what government does.

John Stossel writes:

Did you see the $2 million dollar bathroom? That's what New York City government spent to build a "comfort station" in a park.

I went to look at it.

There were no gold-plated fixtures. It's just a little building with four toilets and four sinks.

I asked park users, "What do you think that new bathroom cost?"

A few said $70,000. One said $100,000. One said, "I could build it for $10,000."

They were shocked when I told them what the city spent.

No park bathroom needs to cost $2 million. An entire six-bedroom house nearby was for sale for $539,000.