Clean repeal a no-go in the Senate

On Wednesday an effort to repeal Obamacare without a replacement was shot down in the Senate as seven GOP lawmakers joined Democrats in voting against the legislation.

The clean repeal failure comes a day after repeal/replace legislation failed to muster the necessary support for passage.

Joining Democrats voting against repeal Wednesday were Republican Sens. John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, Shelly Moore Capito, Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins, Rob Portman, and Dean Heller.

McCain’s no vote came as a surprise, but others like Murkowski and Capito were promised if the leadership presented a repeal plan without a replacement option.

“Republicans promised to repeal ObamaCare, and as we move forward in this process, I urge them to join me in supporting a clean repeal of as much of this disastrous law as possible,” Sen. Rand Paul, who introduced the clean repeal legislation, said ahead of the vote.

Legislation similar to Paul’s amendment was supported by many of the same Repubicans who voted against the repeal when Congress passed repeal legislation in 2015 with the knowledge that President Obama’s veto was inevitable.

What’s it all mean? Obamacare isn’t going to be repealed in any meaningful way because the GOP establishment only used the healthcare law as a vote-getting machine.

