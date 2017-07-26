U.S. Muslims See More Discrimination and Support, U.S. May Arm Ukraine, Health Care Vote Update: A.M. Links

- A national survey of American Muslims found perceptions of anti-Muslim discrimination are on the rise, but so is the sense that Americans are supportive of Muslims.
- Which health-care plan is the Senate voting on today? A handy guide to the GOP's current legislative antics.
- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is threatening to bombs schools that teach anti-government sentiment.
- Canadian alt-right personality Lauren Southern has moved on from shouting at college feminists to attempting to stop ships full of migrants from entering Europe. It hasn't worked out so well.
- Trump says he could be the "most presidential" president since Abraham Lincoln, he just chooses not to.
- Newly appointed Ambassador Kurt Volker said the U.S. may help arm Ukrainian government forces fighting against Russian-backed rebels. Volker "told the BBC that arming Ukrainian government forces could change Moscow's approach" but "he did not think the move would be provocative," the BBC reported. "Russia warned that anything that heightened tension could jeopardize a solution to the conflict."
- Rethink your plans to mail exotic wildlife in potato-chip canisters.
