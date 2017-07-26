U.S. Muslims See More Discrimination and Support, U.S. May Arm Ukraine, Health Care Vote Update: A.M. Links

July 26, 2017
No Comments

  • Newly appointed Ambassador Kurt Volker said the U.S. may help arm Ukrainian government forces fighting against Russian-backed rebels. Volker "told the BBC that arming Ukrainian government forces could change Moscow's approach" but "he did not think the move would be provocative," the BBC reported. "Russia warned that anything that heightened tension could jeopardize a solution to the conflict."
  • Rethink your plans to mail exotic wildlife in potato-chip canisters.

