A.M. Links: Trump vs. Sessions, Scaramucci vs. Priebus

- President Donald Trump is reportedly considering replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions via recess appointment when the Senate goes on break.
- "President Donald Trump abruptly declared a ban on transgender troops serving anywhere in the U.S. military, catching the Pentagon flat-footed and unable to explain what it called Trump's 'guidance.' His proclamation, on Twitter rather than any formal announcement, drew bipartisan denunciations and threw currently serving transgender soldiers into limbo."
- Incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has suggested that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is involved in leaking information. "If Reince wants to explain that he's not a leaker," Scaramucci said, "let him do that."
- Congress looks poised to pass a Russia sanctions bill.
- Hillary Clinton is writing a campaign memoir titled What Happened.
