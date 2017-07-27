The GOP’s Assault on America’s Asylum Laws: New at Reason

The Party of Trump is determined to leave no aspect of immigration policy unmolested. It has gone along with President Trump's travel ban, temporary suspension of the refugee program, and harsh deportation regime. It has proposed cuts in legal immigration. As if all that was not enough, it's now also assaulting America's asylum program, notes Cato Institute's David Bier. The Asylum Reform and Border Protection Act that it is currently considering would put such an impossible evidentiary burden before foreigners fleeing persecution that few will be able to meet it.

In effect, he notes, the bill harkens to pre-World War II days when fleeing Jews were sent back to Nazi Germany to face death camps.

