The Roberts Court Has Been a Free Speech Champion: New at Reason

July 27, 2017
The Citizens United decision has been portrayed by liberal critics as proof that under Chief Justice John Roberts, the Supreme Court has become a captive of business interests and right-wing ideologues. But Brooklyn Law School professor Joel Gora, who has served the American Civil Liberties Union as a staff attorney and longtime member of the board of directors, says they are mistaken.

That ruling, he writes, is part of a commendable but unsung pattern. Over the past decade, Gora argues, "the Roberts Supreme Court may well have been the most speech-protective Court in a generation, if not in our history."

Liberals and others will often find fault with the court, as well as with Trump. But thanks to the justices, they will have a wide berth to complain.

