Trump and the GOP better get it together… Dems are on the warpath

The biggest mistake fans of Republican control in Washington could make right now is underestimating how many votes centrist Democratic challengers could steal from the GOP in the 2018 midterm elections– especially if the fail to deliver on the cohesive conservative strategy they purport to maintain.

The Democratic Party is in the midst of a re-branding effort designed to bring back former supporters turned off by the DNC’s full-court press attempting to make every Democrat voter a social justice warrior in recent years.

As I noted earlier this month:

[H]aving already exhausted efforts to win elections with the help of the bathroom-choice bloc, the party must now attempt to focus on actual political issues. They say they’ll offer voters a “Better Deal” on things like infrastructure and the economy. Well, they haven’t actually said it yet– the “Better Deal” pitch, according to POLITICO, is still being polled in midterm battleground states. But the Democratic Party’s old leadership is preparing to roll out the new message any day now. The premise of the “Better Deal” talk is this: Trump says he’s a great negotiator. But we can do better than his proposed robust and privately-backed infrastructure improvement– we’ll do it better. And we’ll do it without having a single negotiation– we don’t have to negotiate with taxpayers or future Americans. The Democrats’ “Better Deal” hinges on offering up an infrastructure improvement package similar to Trump’s proposal in size, topping out at around $1 trillion in proposed spending, but one that’s funded entirely by federal spending.

Now that the party appears poised to refocus its messaging on issues that actually affect government, droves of voters unsatisfied by the current progress Republicans are making amid scandal-driven turmoil in the White House and legislative inability to deliver on long-promised policy changes, GOP progress is more important than ever. And that means meaningful action in short order on infrastructure and the economy is required of the GOP at a time when the party’s leaders can’t even deliver on they’ve spent just less than a decade planning and promising to get done.

And Democrats are counting on that progress remaining unfulfilled.

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), told The Hill this week that he expects every GOP incumbent to face a Democratic opponent in 2018.

“There’s no Republican that should go unchallenged this year, that’s always my goal,” he said, noting that it would be a challenge to get a Democrat to run competitively in every race.

“We’ll see what happens, but I don’t have any intention on losing,” he added.

In the same interview, Lujan rejected the idea that Democrats are re-branding, instead calling the current shift in direction an effort to “reconnect with the American people.”

That suggests strongly that the DNC is looking at support Trump took from the party in 2016, creating upsets in a handful of heavily union and traditionally Democrat-leaning parts of the country.

As a conservative or a GOP voter, you may believe it unthinkable that any of your Republican friends would turn coat out of disgust with current affairs in the privacy of a voting booth. If you are, please don’t get a job as a Republican strategist– because that’s exactly how the Democrats failed to mount a strong presidential challenge to Trump in 2016. In politics, the more certain a thing seems the less likely it is to be true.

