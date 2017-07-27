Tweets Don’t Actually Change Military Transgender Policies, Boy Scouts Apologize for Trump Speech, Latest on ‘Skinny Repeal’: P.M. Links

- Making it clear that President Donald Trump's tweets technically don't count as policy changes, the chairman of Joint Chiefs of staff sent out a memo to military leaders telling them there will be no changes to the current policy on how transgender troops are to be treated.
- The head of the Boy Scouts is apologizing for the political rhetoric Trump brought up in his speech at their National Jamboree. Frankly, it's never too early for children to learn that politicians are the worst.
- Officials are investigating Mississippi police officers who fatally shot a man over the weekend after serving a search warrant at the wrong address.
- Vladimir Putin says the sanctions bill against Russia currently under consideration by Congress is "illegal under international law."
- Here's the latest on what's in the "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act. It includes the individual mandate repeal and defunds Planned Parenthood for one year. It does not repeal ACA's medical device tax.
- One person died and seven were injured when a ride at the Ohio State Fair broke apart during operations. All the rides at the fair are now closed for inspections.
