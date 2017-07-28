CNN accidently lets slip the secret to heart health

The cholesterol myth means big business for the medical-industrial complex so Big Medicine does all it can to get and keep as many people as possible on cholesterol-lowering drugs. This includes having the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association revise the guidelines on when doctors should recommend statin therapy to patients so that suddenly 1 in 3 U.S. adults become eligible for statin drugs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 1 in 4 Americans take statins, ostensibly to lower their risk of heart attack and stroke. But statins come with side effects — research has linked them to muscle pain, rhabdomyolysis (death of muscle fibers and their release into the bloodstream), increased blood sugar and memory problems — and new research shows that about 30 percent of those who experience side effects stop taking them. The rest have their statins changed or are prescribed additional drugs for cholesterol — another boon to Big Pharma and the physicians who receive kickbacks for the prescriptions.

With so many patients choosing to forgo their statin medications, researchers sought to determine what happened to them when they went off their cholesterol medications. What they found was that outside of the cessation of side effects, not much happened at all. Of course that’s not the message you get from the media.

The study looked at 28,266 patients who experienced an adverse reaction to statins. The vast majority — 70.7 percent — continued taking statins even after an adverse event occurred. Researchers found a 1.7 percent difference between those who continued to take their prescribed statin and those who didn’t four years after experiencing the adverse event.

In other words, after four years there was a 1.7 percent lesser chance of death or cardiovascular event among those who suffered with the side effects and continued taking their statin as compared to those who ceased taking them.

CNN tells us that 1.7 percent figure is a significant figure. What it means, as Dr. Steven Nissan told CNN, is 59 patients would have to take the statin drug to prevent on cardiovascular event.

But even that may be overly optimistic. According to a study published in The JAMA Network, 250 people would need to take statins for one to six years to prevent just one death from any source.

And as is usual with the fake news corporate media, they buried the lede. Three paragraphs from the bottom of the story we find this nugget from a man named Jonathan McDonagh, a 57-year-old computer consultant from Minneapolis, Minnesota who was prescribed statins but gave them up after he experienced side effects that included memory loss and lost work productivity.

Realizing that statins wouldn’t work for him, McDonagh found the motivation he needed to lose weight. He lost roughly 45 pounds and has kept most of it off. While he acknowledged that statins can be a big benefit to some, he stands by his decision.

“I’ve got no regrets right now,” said McDonagh. “I haven’t had a heart attack.”

He quickly added, “If something were to happen, maybe I’d feel different.”

And that’s the key to heart health.

Cholesterol is actually a heavyweight alcohol with a hormone-like structure that behaves like a fat — being insoluble in water and in blood. Cholesterol has a coating compound called a lipoprotein, which makes it water soluble so it can be carried in the blood. As we will see, cholesterol plays a critical role in body chemistry. To suppress cholesterol levels with cholesterol drugs is to create degenerative disease.

Your body needs cholesterol. It is necessary because:

Cholesterol is an indispensable component of myelin membranes, the membrane structure that allows for cell communication in the brain and nervous system.

Your body uses cholesterol to make hormones that help you deal with stress and protect against heart disease and cancer.

Your body needs cholesterol to make all the sex hormones, including androgen, testosterone, estrogen, progesterone and DHEA.

Your body uses cholesterol to make vitamin D, vital for the bones and nervous system, proper growth, mineral metabolism, muscle tone, insulin production, reproduction and immune system function.

The bile salts are made from cholesterol. Bile is vital for digestion and assimilation of dietary fats.

Cholesterol acts as an antioxidant, protecting us against free radical damage that leads to heart disease and cancer.

Cholesterol is needed for proper function of serotonin receptors in the brain.

Since serotonin is the body’s natural “feel-good” chemical, it’s not surprising that low cholesterol levels have been linked to aggressive and violent behavior, depression and suicidal tendencies.

Mother’s milk is especially rich in cholesterol and contains a special enzyme that helps the baby utilize this nutrient. Babies and children need cholesterol-rich foods throughout their growing years to ensure proper development of the brain and nervous system.

Dietary cholesterol plays an important role in maintaining the health of the intestinal wall. This is why low-cholesterol vegetarian diets can lead to leaky gut syndrome and other intestinal disorders.

Finally, the body uses cholesterol to repair damaged cells. This means that higher cholesterol levels are actually beneficial. Meyer Texon, M.D., a well-known pathologist at New York University Medical Center, points out that indicting fat and cholesterol for hardening the arteries is like accusing white blood cells of causing infection, rather than helping the immune system to address it.

A number of studies have shown that 1) use of statin drugs does not lead to the lowering of the rate of heart attacks and 2) low cholesterol levels cause you to jump from the frying pan of heart disease risk into the fire of death by all sorts of other diseases.

What kind of diseases? Cerebral hemorrhage, gall bladder disease and many types of cancer; falling cholesterol is a marker for several types of cancer.

Cholesterol drugs are bad for human health. They destroy CoQ10 and they complicate general health in many ways. They have been shown to cause type II diabetes, memory loss and other cognitive disorders. They cause muscle pain, memory loss, rashes, body aches, bladder pain, constipation, dry mouth, headaches, panic attacks and a host of other side effects. Go to askapatient.com to see what statin users are saying about the effects of their drugs.

And deaths from heart disease and all other causes increased 11 percent for each 1 percent drop in cholesterol according to a 30-year follow-up of the famous Framingham Study.

In fact, studies show that 92 percent of people who had high levels of cholesterol lived longer. Published in BMJ Open journal, the study involving nearly 70,000 people found there was no link between what has traditionally been considered “bad” cholesterol and the premature deaths of over 60-year-olds from cardiovascular disease.

Cholesterol is not the cause of heart disease. The fixation on cholesterol as a major cause of heart disease defies the last 20-plus years of science and deflects from real causes such as the damage (via glycation) that sugars such as glucose and fructose inflict on tissues including the lining of arteries, causing chronic inflammation and resultant plaque.

In addition to lowering cholesterol, statins have a certain anti-inflammatory effect, meaning it’s more likely the effect of lowered inflammation, not the cholesterol lowering effect that provides the heart event protection while taking them.

