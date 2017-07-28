Movie Review: Atomic Blonde: New at Reason

Like Wonder Woman, Atomic Blonde feels like a solid beginning. The movie's spectacular violence begins to wear a bit toward the end, and its lead character—British Cold War spy Lorraine Broughton, played by Charlize Theron—is a little too enigmatic even for a straight pulp exercise such as this. (Broughton's permafrost reserve makes James Bond—another MI6 operative—seem chatty by comparison.) But you can imagine a number of interesting ways in which this spy-vs.-spy world might open up, and you can imagine the fun it could be to follow along in future installments.

The picture's strong echoes of the John Wick films are not coincidental. Director David Leitch, a veteran stunt specialist on various Bourne and Matrix movies, co-directed the first Wick film (with his production partner and fellow stunt master Chad Stahelski), and he is a man whose mission in life may be to stamp out dull moments and wussy dialogue. The movie kicks off with a nifty bit of automotive action and then turns into a display of some of the most impressive bone-cracking you're likely to have seen since…well, since the last John Wick movie, writes Kurt Loder in his latest review.

