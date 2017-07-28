Obamacare ‘Skinny Repeal’ Fails, Russia and Iran Sanctions Pass, White House Communications Director Talks Cock-Sucking: A.M. Links

- The bid to pass a "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act failed late last night, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins, John McCain, and Lisa Murkowski joining Democrats in voting no.
- "I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own cock. I'm not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I'm here to serve the country," Anthony Scaramucci, White House communications director, told reporter Ryan Lizza.
- The U.S. is pulling its diplomats from the Venezuelan capital amid increasing protests and violence.
- Commercial real estate prices in America are far over their 2007 housing-bubble peak.
- Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders were the only two U.S. senators to vote against a bill imposing increasing sanctions on Russia, North Korea, and Iran.
- Did God really smite all of the ancient Canaanites? Science says maybe not.
