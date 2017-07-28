The WIRE: Your week in review

From the Senate floor to the Venezuelan shore — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

How did the Senate follow up their disgraceful failure to put an end to Obamacare? By failing to put an end to Obamacare.



Looks like “spineless” is a pre-existing condition.

Democrats continued pushing the rhetoric that repealing Obamacare would cause people to lose their coverage.



Here’s where I get to remind you: That’s exactly what passing Obamacare did.

They also kept up promising a repeal would totally, like, murder people! The dark days pre-2009, when the streets were clogged with corpses.



In a manner of speaking.

President Trump’s demand that the military cease accepting transgenders touched off a hell of a row. Some questioned the wisdom of refusing people willing to put their lives on the line for us.



If you’re willing to kill Haji, I don’t care if you call yourself “Tinkerbell.”

Others noted the mental illness aspect of transgenderism, which was on display when activists swarmed the White House on Thursday, among them “Chelsea” Manning. Hey guys, maybe an emotionally unstable dude who turned against his own country under stress isn’t the best spokeshole.



It’s all gender-neutral sunshine and flowers, until the fire support base runs out of hormone injections.

The idea of barring transgendered people from the military put the Democrats in an unusual position: supporting the military.



“Baby killing, genocidal basta — uh — heroes!”

Republicans and Democrats alike were taken aback by Trump’s passive-aggressive stabs at Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Right… because until now, Trump has been so measured and thoughtful.



I mean, the guy’s personal motto is “you’re fired.”

Broke: Jeff Sessions is a racist who will disgrace the office of the Attorney General.

Woke: Jeff Sessions is a martyr of “The Resistance.”



Joke: that the Democrats think we don’t know they’re partisan buffoons.

Democrats, Monday: “I hope John McCain dies soon.”

Democrats, Tuesday: “John McCain is an American hero.”

Democrats, Wednesday: “I hope John McCain dies soon.”

Democrats, Friday: “John McCain is an American hero.”



Democrats, every day: <see previous punchline>

Trump’s speech to the annual Boy Scout Jamboree drew hate from the left, who even went so far as compare the Scouts to the Hitler Youth.



Dude, the “Annexing the Sudetenland” merit badge was a nightmare.

Liberals also whined about supposed similarities to how the Nazi Party targeted German children to help spread propaganda.



Those monsters!

Democrat Party operative Imran Awan was arrested this week while trying to flee the country ahead of a Federal fraud investigation. His employer, disgraced Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, responded by threatening authorities if they didn’t return Awan’s laptop.



“What’s on it? Oh, the usual. Yoga poses. Classified intel. Who wants to know?”

More interesting, Wasserman-Schultz didn’t fire Awan until after he had been apprehended by the FBI trying to board a flight to Pakistan, begging the question: What has he been doing for her the last five months?



And don’t tell us “her hair.”

Check out Hillary Clinton’s forthcoming memoir about her 2016 misadventures.



If you read it right, the question answers itself, right there on the cover.

With Mosul wrested from their claws, ISIS fighters hightailed it out of town — dressed as women.



You know what, “Fatima?” Maybe keep the burqa on.

New White House Communications Director Anthony “Mooch” Scaramucci made a big splash in his first days on the job, launching profane rants, including ones directed at White House colleagues Reince Preibus and Steve Bannon.



The press briefings are a lot more entertaining with this guy on the job.

And, serve the socialist government of Venezuela, and you’ll be richly rewarded.



Go above and beyond the call of duty, and you get upgraded to Charmin!

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

