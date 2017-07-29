Suspended Student Says He Was Told to ‘Stay Quiet’ About His Own Lack of Consent: New at Reason

When a fellow Rollins College student accused Nicholas Mancini of sexual assault in January 2016, Mancini told campus investigators that his accuser had "initiated all physical contact with him 'without asking for his consent.'" Mancini also maintained that the incident had been limited to some kissing, which his accuser had stopped, "stating that she should not 'do this' because she has a boyfriend." According to Mancini, the college's Title IX coordinator advised him "to not make a report concerning his Consent Complaint and threatened him to 'stay quiet' about his Consent Complaint."

Mancini's account may or may not be accurate, write Samantha Harris. It's just one side of the story. Sexual misconduct hearings exist precisely for the purpose of resolving parties' conflicting narratives and determining, as accurately as possible, who is telling the truth.

But Nicholas Mancini didn't get a hearing.

View this article.