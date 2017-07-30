New Elvis Photos

He was labelled ‘Elvis the Pelvis’ for the onstage gyrations that drove his teenage fans to distraction. Others called him ‘swivel hips’. In the end, however, Elvis Presley was known simply as The King of Rock ’n’ Roll – a mantle that has stuck to this day.

Now, on the 40th anniversary of his death in 1977 at the age of 42, the Presley family has released Elvis, The Legend, with unique images from the family-owned archives, detailing every aspect of his life.

Not many stars, particularly in the Fifties, were known only by one name. But Elvis was always different. His musical influences were the pop and country music of the time, the gospel music he heard in church and the black R&B he absorbed on historic Beale Street as a Memphis teenager. But he loved all music, and was a perfectionist who never stopped till the sound was perfect – he did 31 takes of Hound Dog before he was convinced he’d got it right.

With his pegged trousers, leather jackets and jumpsuits – devised so he could more comfortably display the kung-fu kicks he had mastered after studying the martial art since his time in the army – he also developed his own iconic style including the slicked back hair which made him look like the truck driver he once was in his youth. Indeed he went on to define what it meant to be a rock star: he had his own custom-made jewellery and sunglasses, a lavish Southern mansion, planes, trains and a fleet of luxury cars.

He was devoted to his mother Gladys and was determined to rescue his family from the poverty they had known through most of his youth. At her graveside he sobbed: ‘Oh God. Everything I have is gone.’

Elvis starred in 33 successful films and has sold over one billion records – more than any other artist. His talent, good looks, sensuality and self-deprecating humour endeared him to millions – and that musical legacy lives on today.

