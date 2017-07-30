Trump Is on the Losing Side of Transgender Military Issue: New at Reason

Some conservatives were gratified to see President Donald Trump bar transgender people from the military. Those who pushed the ban believe it will resound with Trump voters. But during the campaign, Trump claimed to be a better friend to the LGBT community than Hillary Clinton, points out Steve Chapman. Trump also criticized North Carolina's bathroom bill and invited Caitlyn Jenner to use any restroom she wanted at Trump Tower. Trump's fans didn't seem to mind.

A lot of conservative Republicans are not lining up with Trump, either. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama—Alabama!—said, "You ought to treat everybody fairly, and you ought to give everybody a chance to serve." Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah—Utah!—said, "I don't think we should be discriminating against anyone. Transgender people are people, and deserve the best we can do for them."

View this article.