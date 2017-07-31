Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
5 Easy Ways to Make Virginia Better: New at Reason

July 31, 2017
Certain reforms can increase the store of liberty and equality at the same time—which means both gubernatorial candidates should find them worthy of support.

A. Barton Hinkle writes:

Principled political disagreements in the U.S. tend to revolve around two noble ideals: liberty and equality. Should a Christian baker be free to decline requests for gay-wedding cakes, or must he treat every customer the same? Should some Americans be forced to buy insurance to guarantee medical coverage for everyone?

Virginia's race for governor entails similar contrasts, although less intensely. Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie both inhabit the political center, and they agree on a great deal.

But their differences generally break along the same lines. Gillespie wants to cut taxes, for instance; Northam calls Gillespie's proposal a "giveaway to the rich."

Yet the game doesn't always have to be zero-sum.

