- God help all Angelenos: The Summer Olympics will be returning to Los Angeles in 2028.
- Anthony Scaramucci is already out as President Donald Trump's communications director. I hadn't even memorized how to spell his name yet.
- The son of Nashville's mayor died of a drug overdose over the weekend.
- Former Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff Joe Arpaio has been found guilty of criminal contempt of court for ignoring a federal judge's order to stop his immigration round-ups.
- Qatar has filed a legal complaint with the World Trade Organization about the boycott other nations have launched against it.
- Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and actor Sam Shepard has died at age 73.
- Hackers were quickly able to breach an electronic voting machine and reprogram it to Rick-Roll folks at the Def Con cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas.
- Hackers also got their hands on written material from several HBO shows, including apparently the next episode of Game of Thrones.
