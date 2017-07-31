Trump Throws Trans Troops Under the Bus [Podcast]

On today's podcast, Reason's Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, and Andrew Heaton discuss the trans military ban, Trump's management casualties, and free speech on Twitter.

The president is making a lot of noise and staff shuffling, but not much legislative progress. Good news? Yes and no.

"A big upside for [libertarians] is that Trump seems to be not very good at executing these [illiberal] maneuvers," says Mangu-Ward, citing the travel ban. But low trust in government "oddly doesn't seem to lead to calls for less government."

They also discuss whether Twitter is the new battleground for free speech.

And should we add Trump to Mount Rushmore or just blow it up?

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Subscribe, rate, and review the Reason Podcast at iTunes. Listen at SoundCloud below:

Don't miss a single Reason podcast! (Archive here.)

Subscribe at iTunes.

Follow us at SoundCloud.

Subscribe at YouTube.

Like us on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.