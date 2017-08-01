Lindsey Graham ought to be careful what he wishes for…

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said in an interview this week that his party “should be politically horsewhipped” if it fails to deliver on promises to get rid of Obamacare. The problem for Graham is that by any conservative standard, the Republicans will fail– and he ought to be first in line for the whipping.

Graham’s comments come after the Senate failed last week to agree on a plan to move forward with efforts to either repeal or replace Obamacare with a conservative alternative. GOP lawmakers, save true conservatives like Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), have made abundantly clear that the full repeal promised– and passed under the Obama administration– is no longer on the table.

The effort to enact a “skinny repeal” last week would have gutted federal funding for Planned Parenthood, made it easier for Americans to save funds for medical expenses through health savings accounts, given states more power to opt-out of Obamacare mandates and diverted some federal money to health related community grants.

But, thanks to GOP Sens. John McCain (Ariz.), Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) that bill didn’t fly. Not that many GOP lawmakers wanted it to in the first place.

Graham called the bill a “disaster” and a “fraud,” according to The New York Times, and only voted for it with the assurance that it wouldn’t pass as written.

“I’m not going to vote for a bill that is terrible policy and horrible politics just because we have to get something done,” he said, according to the paper.

Now, the South Carolina lawmaker is urging his colleagues to try again.

“We should be politically horsewhipped if we don’t try again,” he said on Fox News.

The lawmaker is asking for a vote on a similar bill which includes an amendment from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) to increase federal funding for block grants to states worried about what losing Obamacare will mean for their most dependent residents.

It will make healthcare more accessible to you. If you don’t like what’s going on, you complain to your governor or your statehouse guy rather than a bureaucrat in Washington,” he said.

Punt!

“I’m so excited about this. Mr. President, don’t let us quit,” Graham said. “Make us keep trying. I think we can pass this bill.”

If it passes, little will have changed. Same costly and unworkable program, different money funnels.

But that’s what Graham and his ilk want. They’re kicking the can down the road because they know that the full repeal they promised would be a disaster for millions of dependent Americans and thousands of crony insurance executives.

Just last month, Graham was advocating letting Obamacare collapse under its own weight.

“I don’t think we can put it together among ourselves. I’ve always believed let Obamacare collapse … that has always been my preferred route,” he told reporters, according to The Washington Examiner.

The strategy there is the same as continually watering down the GOP’s repeal and replace efforts.

In the end, it’ll become obvious that things are falling apart. There’ll be an emergency bipartisan huddle. And we’ll end up with a system that looks an awful lot like single-payer. The whole process will probably take a few years– but it’s coming.

But before that, conservative voters ought to “horsewhip” the entire establishment GOP political class at the polls.

Related:

RINO Lindsey Graham has a big government Obamacare olive branch for the Democrats

Clean repeal a no-go in the Senate

On healthcare, Rand Paul says what a true friend of conservatism should (video)

As GOP leaders fail to deliver, Trump says it’s time to ‘let Obamacare fail’

Senate’s ‘new’ healthcare reform bill looks a lot like Obamacare… and it’s about to get worse

The post Lindsey Graham ought to be careful what he wishes for… appeared first on Personal Liberty®.