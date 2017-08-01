Mitch McConnell Says the Filibuster is Safe For Now, Congress Tries to “Stabilize” Obamacare, and More Drama Unfolds in the Seth Rich Story: P.M. Links

- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated that Republicans will not do away with the filibuster...just yet.
- Having failed to pass an Obamacare repeal and replace bill, legislators are now looking at ways to "stabilize" Affordable Care Act exchanges.
- A lawsuit filed by a private investigator that worked for Fox News investigating the Seth Rich case alleges that the news network faked quotes from him to imply that Rich was murdered by the DNC.
- Debt ceiling talks between the White House and Senate have broken up without any resolution.
- Three defendants were shot dead in a Moscow court after trying to seize the weapons of the police officers escorting them.