White House gets well-deserved criticism over Trump’s police brutality ‘joke’

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday responded to reporters’ questions about President Donald Trump’s suggestion last week that American police officers should start roughing up the people they arrest. What the administration is characterizing as a joke is, for Americans who’ve been brutalized by the state, absolutely no laughing matter.

Speaking to a group of officers in long Island, N.Y., last week, the president said police shouldn’t bt “too nice” after apprehending possible criminals.

“When you see these towns, and when you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in — rough — I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice,’” Trump said. “Like when you guys put somebody in the car, and you’re protecting their head, you know? The way you put your hand — like, don’t hit their head, and they’ve just killed somebody? Don’t hit their head? I said, ‘You can take the hand away, okay.’”

The crowd applauded and laughed– but much of the nation was appalled at the president’s seeming disregard for the notion of innocence until proven guilty by fair trail.

Some police organizations and even local departments responded to the president’s remarks with public statements seeking to reassure the public that they handle all cooperative suspects with the utmost care and professionalism.

Meanwhile on Monday, Huckabee Sanders sought to ease crticism over the president’s remarks.

“I believe he was making a joke at the time,” she said.

Trump’s comments came up again Tuesday with a great question for the administration: “What’s funny about that?”

Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

Huckabee Sanders accused anyone talking about Trump’s remarks of “trying to make something out of nothing.”

“He was simply making a comment, making a joke,’ she reiterated.

Suggesting that police are always in the right, to the point of being given presidential approval for obvious constitutional violations, is no laughing matter. This is especially true under the leadership of an administration whose Justice Department is doing everything possible to expand law enforcement authority to harass, confiscate and arrest for victimless crimes.

