Is there a plan to take Trump out?

A top official within the National Security Council was quietly fired last month for penning a memo warning of a deep state plan to undermine the Trump administration and its nationalist agenda because “globalists and Islamists recognize that for their visions to succeed, America, both as an ideal and as a national and political identity, must be destroyed.”

The story broke in The Atlantic, which reported:

Rich Higgins, a former Pentagon official who served in the NSC’s strategic-planning office as a director for strategic planning, was let go on July 21. Higgins’s memo describes supposed domestic and international threats to Trump’s presidency, including globalists, bankers, the “deep state,” and Islamists. The memo characterizes the Russia story as a plot to sabotage Trump’s nationalist agenda. It asserts that globalists and Islamists are seeking to destroy America. The memo also includes a set of recommendations, arguing that the problem constitutes a national-security priority. “Globalists and Islamists recognize that for their visions to succeed, America, both as an ideal and as a national and political identity, must be destroyed,” the memo warns. It argues that this has led “Islamists [to] ally with cultural Marxists,” but that in the long run, “Islamists will co-opt the movement in its entirety.” Higgins wrote the memo in late May, and at some point afterwards it began circulating among people outside the White House associated with the Trump campaign to whom Higgins had given it.

The mainstream media immediately picked up on the report, calling Higgins’ comments and recommendations “bizarre” and “conspiratorial.”

But he isn’t the only guy thinking there’s something happening that the broader public doesn’t know about.

Last month, Sean Spicer noted that government holdovers from the Obama administration made up part of what could be referred to as the deep state.

“I think that there’s no question when you have eight years of one party in office, there are people who stay in government – and continue to espouse the agenda of the previous administration,” Spicer said.

And the previous administration’s agenda was pretty friendly to globalists and Islamists. And the one before that. Just look at the foreign policy maneuvers we’ve made over the past couple decades.

Working to encourage regime change via the arming of rebels with ties to extremist groups in Libya, Syria, Egypt, Iran. It doesn’t always work– but the attempts always have one major purpose: To protect Saudi interests, which in turn protects the petro-dollar and the global financial cartel pulling all the strings.

It’s a conspiracy alright– but not really a theory.

So why Higgins’ ouster? Well, you can’t say that sort of stuff out loud. And you certainly can’t commit it to paper. That’s how theories turn in to investigations. And that’s not something the Washington establishment can have happen.

