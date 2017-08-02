Millennials and Gen X Out-Vote Boomers, DOJ Wants to Investigate Affirmative Action, Peanut Butter Spurs Jail Break in Alabama: A.M. Links

- ICE raids in late July led to the arrest of 650 people, including 38 children; only 130 had a criminal record of any sort.
- Out with the olds, in with the ... somewhat less olds. A new report from the Pew Research Center shows that during the 2016 election, millennial and Gen X voters outnumbered boomers and seniors 69.6 million to 67.9 million.
- The Department of Justice is considering an initiative to focus on "investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions."
- "The inmates took advantage of a new guard by using peanut butter to conceal an exit door number," according to the sheriff's office in Walker County, Alabama Sheriff's. Twelve inmates escaped but have all been caught.
- Jordan may finally ditch its law allowing rapists to escape punishment if they marry their victims.
- It's "National John Suppression Initiative" time again, folks. Protect and serve, or something.
- The battle over whether to destroy the internet in the name of stopping sex ads is heating up...
- Alan Greenspan is warning about a bond-market bubble. When it "collapses, long-term interest rates will rise," Greenspan told Bloomberg. "We are moving into a different phase of the economy—to a stagflation not seen since the 1970s."
