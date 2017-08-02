Population birth rates determined by culture

I began publishing my monthly newsletter The Bob Livingston Letter™ (subscription required) in 1969. The following appeared in the August 2007 issue in which I described the effects of subtle government population control policies and one of the driving forces behind the push for open borders and unchecked immigration. U.S. government promotes population control through its public policies of vaccinations, chemicals in our water supplies (chlorine and fluoride), subsidized birth control and mass murder of the soon-to-be-born.

During our lifetime governments desire to reduce their population. China even aborts girl babies. Now birth control countries are facing serious economic contractions because of their past policies of population control.

Perfect controls by the State are those controls that are there but they cannot be seen nor is any awareness discerned.

In the U.S., money is the motivation to move housewives out of the home into the workplace.

Money and the things it can buy have replaced children. I call this a sick society and the government has fostered it.

The U.S. is better off than most nations because of its official and unofficial immigration policies. Some come through the gates. Others come under the fences. Immigration from Mexican Latinos produces a higher birth rate than U.S. citizens. No matter political statements, the U.S. government desires and fosters this on a very large scale.

