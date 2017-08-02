The Last Gun You’d Leave Behind

The company, which “was founded in 2014 to design, develop, manufacture and market innovative American-made firearms” advertises the new LifeCard as their flagship gun. The single-shot, single-action .22LR is machined from a solid billet and features a steel barrel in an aluminum frame and handle. Overall length is 3.375-inches with a width of 0.5-inches. Weight is 7-ounces.

When folded, the LifeCard is 2.125-inches high, or about the same profile as a credit card

The gun is a half-inch wide

Incapable of firing when collapsed into its credit card state — thus keeping from crossing into National Firearms Act AOW regions— the gun, once unlatched has a grip that unfolds to expose the trigger. For sighting, a small v-groove is recessed along the top of the barrel.

