Trump Backs Effort to Reduce Legal Immigration, Stabenow Talks Kid Rock, NASA Looking for Planetary Protection Officer: P.M. Links

August 2, 2017
  • President Trump is backing legislation introduced by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) to reduce legal immigration.
  • Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is headed to the ASEAN summit in Manila to convince China and other countries to take a tougher stance on North Korea.
  • Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) talks about Kid Rock, her potential 2018 Republican opponent.
  • The NAACP is issuing its first travel advisory, for Missouri.
  • NASA is looking for a "planetary protection officer" to defend Earth from aliens—it pays six figures.
  • "Even at 71, [Donald Trump] is easily the best golfer who has ever lived in the White House."
  • "Is the White House really a dump?"