Trump Backs Effort to Reduce Legal Immigration, Stabenow Talks Kid Rock, NASA Looking for Planetary Protection Officer: P.M. Links

- President Trump is backing legislation introduced by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) to reduce legal immigration.
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is headed to the ASEAN summit in Manila to convince China and other countries to take a tougher stance on North Korea.
- Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) talks about Kid Rock, her potential 2018 Republican opponent.
- The NAACP is issuing its first travel advisory, for Missouri.
- NASA is looking for a "planetary protection officer" to defend Earth from aliens—it pays six figures.
- "Even at 71, [Donald Trump] is easily the best golfer who has ever lived in the White House."
- "Is the White House really a dump?"