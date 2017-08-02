Trump Budget Full of Spending Increases: New at Reason

Proponents of government spending warned of a budget full of cuts, but that's not what happened.

John Stossel writes:

Remember President Trump's "terrible" budget cuts?

"Promises Little but Pain," warned The New York Times.

"Harsh and shortsighted," cried The Washington Post.

Then Congress passed a budget. President Trump signed it. Do you notice the "pain"?

I follow the news closely, but until I researched this column, I didn't know that Congress actually raised spending on the very agencies Trump wanted to cut.