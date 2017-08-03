3 Reasons SF Should Repeal the Flavored Tobacco Ban and NIMBY fuckery in Cupertino

Yo dawgs. My latest for the Beacon is up 3 Reasons SF Should Repeal the Flavored Tobacco Ban. FREE THE VAAAAAAPE.

In personal growth news, I somehow locked myself out of the Stanford Online Free America’s Poverty and Inequality Course, so I signed up for Plantizen’s (not free) online Leadership in Planning: Strategic Decision-Making in the Public Interest course.

Someone personing the @SFyimby Twitter live-tweeted the Cupertino City Council meeting and in so doing provided a great concrete (ha!) example of how Prop 13 exacerbates California’s housing crisis.

Alternative project one has 251 residential units, 50 of which are “affordable” aka subsidized by the developer (as is required by law). Alternative project two has fewer residential units, fewer than half the number of “affordable” units and I assume more hotel rooms.

At the meeting the hotel developer reminds attendees that hotels don’t bring more kids into local schools, people commuting at rush hour, or inconvenience to current residents.

A male community member says, “We don’t want to become a community of skyscrapers. …Don’t try to cram so much into such a small space.” About an eight-story building.

This NIMBY fuck called an eight-story building “oversized urban design.”

Anyhoodles, this is a great example of why local control, which sounds like a good idea, is actually a terrible idea because of perverse incentives. And why California needs by-right construction.