9 Ways to Acquire Social Capital Using FEE’s New Sticker App

Get ready to demonstrate your love for liberty in a way that’s never been done before: with stickers of all your favorite economists and liberty philosophers.

Here are 9 ways to increase your social capital with FEE’s new sticker app.

1. Celebrate the entrepreneur.

The smiley is a thing of the past. Now you can accompany your witty replies with Milton Friedman’s grin.

2. Smack down bigotry with Adam Smith’s invisible hand.

Have Smith tell your mercantilist critics to talk to the invisible hand.

3. Illustrate how we have to stand up for ourselves before we can expect others to stand up for us too.

Freddy said it best: “The general sentiment of mankind is that a man who will not fight for himself, when he has the means of doing so, is not worth being fought for by others, and this sentiment is just.”

4. Tell communists they’re wrong.

Need to deliver a clever analogy to demolish your friend’s fallacy? Punctuate it with Frederic Bastiat’s piercing glare.

5. Make your partner fall in love with you all over again.

Never let the flame die. But if it starts to flicker, know that a simple reference to Adam Smith or F.A. Hayek is all you’ll need to rekindle the passion.

6. Demonstrate your uncompromised love for yourself.

Get ready to express your contempt for the anti-man now that you have Ayn Rand’s face in sticker form.

7. Charm cute Objectivists.

Don’t forget to use Rand’s face for your rational self-interest.

8. Enrapture attractive capitalists.

Woo that man. Impress that lady. Bring out the economics!

9. But seriously, the pickup lines.

Young or old, witty or not, these stickers will improve your life. Or should I say, increase your social capital. Download them now from the Apple app store!