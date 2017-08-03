A.M. Links: Trump’s Approval Rating Drops to 33%, Rand Paul Blasts Civil Asset Forfeiture, John Kelly Reassures Jeff Sessions

- President Donald Trump's approval rating has dropped to 33 percent in a new poll.
- The Trump administration wants to cut legal immigration to the U.S. by 50 percent.
- President Trump is reportedly considering firing Army General John Nicholson, the commander of the U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
- New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly told Attorney General Jeff Sessions that President Trump "did not plan to fire him or hope he would resign."
- Sen. Rand Paul: "Civil asset forfeiture turns the justice system on its head."
- "Results from a controversial election for a new Venezuelan political assembly were 'manipulated' and are off by at least 1 million participants, the company that provided the voting system said Wednesday."
