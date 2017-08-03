Brickbat: Nice Car You Got There

Mary and Clyde Antrim's car was stolen and recovered a few days later by Colorado Springs police. But the cops refused to give it back to them, saying it was being held for evidence. A month after that, Mary saw online that the cops planned to auction the vehicle. When a local TV station started looking into the matter, cops said they'd informed the Antrims they could pick up the car. But there's no record of the police doing that until the station called them. The department then agreed to return the car to the Antrims.