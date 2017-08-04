John Stossel investigates a New York City park bathroom that cost $2 million to build.
Watch above or click below for full text, links, and downloadable versions.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Subscribe to our podcast at iTunes.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason, Scott Adams & Sex & The State. See our Sources
John Stossel investigates a New York City park bathroom that cost $2 million to build.
Watch above or click below for full text, links, and downloadable versions.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Subscribe to our podcast at iTunes.
John Stossel investigates a New York City park bathroom that cost $2 million to build.
Watch above or click below for full text, links, and downloadable versions.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Subscribe to our podcast at iTunes.